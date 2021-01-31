Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League in Thomas Tuchel's second game in charge.

Tuchel's first game ended in a 0-0 draw against Wolves on Wednesday night and he'll be hoping to earn his first win as Blues boss.

While Burnley are in good form - they have won five of their past nine matches in the league.

Here are the confirmed teams in west London:



Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Abraham

Bench: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud

Burnley XI to face Chelsea: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brady, Vydra, Wood

Bench: Peacock-Farrell, Long, Bardsley, Dunne, Benson, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Rodriguez, Mumbongo

