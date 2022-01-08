Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

Chelsea host non-league Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are considered strong favourites for the tie and will be looking to progress into the next round.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes to his Chelsea starting XI ahead of the clash.

Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield: Bettinelli; Hudson-Odoi, Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Ziyech, Kovacic, Saul, Pulisic; Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Simons, Baker, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Webster, Havertz, Vale

Chesterfield XI to face Chelsea: Loach, Kerr, Gunning, Croll, King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle, Khan, Kellermann, Tshimanga

Bench: Minter, Miller, Maguire, Asante, Mandeville, McCourt, Tyson, Grimes, Payne

