Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea travel to Wembley to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final, with a place against Liverpool in May's final up for grabs.

Thomas Tuchel's men have made the final in the previous two seasons but fell to defeat both times at the hands of Arsenal and Leicester City.

The Blues boss has made several changes to his side to face Crystal Palace as they look to book their place in the final.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Sarr, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Crystal Palace XI to face Chelsea: Butland, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Kouyaté, McArthur, Eze, Zaha, Mateta

Bench: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Kelly, Milivojević, Olise, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard

