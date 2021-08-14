Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

The team news has been confirmed.

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in their first game of the 2021/22 Premier League season on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side play their first game of the new season in front of their own supporters in west London at a near full-capacity crowd in west London.

Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League clash:

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta (c), Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Emerson, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Crystal Palace XI to face Chelsea: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Bench: Butland, Andersen, Kelly, Clyne, Hannam, Banks, Street, Sak-Sakyi, Benteke

