Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

The team news in in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti returns to his former side in the opposing dugout with his side in 12th spot. Meanwhile Frank Lampard will be looking for his side to continue their march to claiming a top-four spot.

Here's the all-important team news from west London:

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso; Barkley, Gilmour, Mountl Willian, Giroud, Pedro

Bench: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, James, Broja, Anjorin, Batshuayi

Everton XI to face Chelsea: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate, Sidibe; Bernard, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Bench: Stekelenburg, Baines, Mina, Iwobi, Walcott, Kean, Gordon

