Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Matt Debono

The team news in in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Everton. 

Carlo Ancelotti returns to his former side in the opposing dugout with his side in 12th spot. Meanwhile Frank Lampard will be looking for his side to continue their march to claiming a top-four spot.

Here's the all-important team news from west London:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso; Barkley, Gilmour, Mountl Willian, Giroud, Pedro 

Bench: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, James, Broja, Anjorin, Batshuayi

----------

Everton XI to face Chelsea: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate, Sidibe; Bernard, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison 

Bench: Stekelenburg, Baines, Mina, Iwobi, Walcott, Kean, Gordon

----------

Who do you think will come out on top at Stamford Bridge - Chelsea or Everton? Comment your predictions down below.

----------

