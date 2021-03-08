NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his opening 10 games in charge of the Blues and will be keen to extend his run against the Toffees on Monday, which could see Chelsea start to cement their place in the top four.

Chelsea have won seven and drawn three in the 10 games that Tuchel has overseen and welcome Carlo Ancelotti's in-form side to west London. 

Here are the confirmed teams from west London ahead of Monday's clash:

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Hudson-Odoi; Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic, Giroud.

Everton XI to face Chelsea: Pickford, Holgate, Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Allan, Andre Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Bench: Virginia, Tyrer, Nkounkou, John, Davies, Onyango, Bernard, Broadhead, King

