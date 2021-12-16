Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back of a 3-2 victory against Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Blues are without three players, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The team news is in at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea XI to face Everton:Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Reece James, Jorginho, RLC, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic.

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Kante, Saul, Barkley

Everton XI to face Chelsea: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Gomes, Doucouré, Gordon, Simms.

Bench: Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Allan, Gbamin, Onyango, Dobbin.

