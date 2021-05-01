Absolute Chelsea home
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Fulham | Premier League

Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to continue to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification. Fulham are battling for survival at the other end of the table and a defeat against the Blues could see them all but relegated. 

Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the west London derby:

Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva (c), Zouma; James, Gilmour, Mount, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Anjorin, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham

Fulham XI to face Chelsea: Areola, Aina, Andersen(c), Adarabioyo, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, Zambo Anguissa, Lemina, Lookman, Maja, Cavaleiro

Bench: Tete, Ream, Onomah, Odoi, Carvalho, Bryan, Hector, Mitrovic, Rodák

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Fulham | Premier League

