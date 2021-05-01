Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Fulham | Premier League
Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to continue to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification. Fulham are battling for survival at the other end of the table and a defeat against the Blues could see them all but relegated.
Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the west London derby:
Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva (c), Zouma; James, Gilmour, Mount, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner
Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Anjorin, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham
Fulham XI to face Chelsea: Areola, Aina, Andersen(c), Adarabioyo, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, Zambo Anguissa, Lemina, Lookman, Maja, Cavaleiro
Bench: Tete, Ream, Onomah, Odoi, Carvalho, Bryan, Hector, Mitrovic, Rodák
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube