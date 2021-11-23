Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

Author:

Chelsea host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost to the Serie A giants in the reverse tie in September following a Federico Chiesa strike.

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the European encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Juventus: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Read More

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Sarr

Juventus XI to face Chelsea:

Bench: 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008206781h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

20 seconds ago
pjimage (4)
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Identify Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech & Timo Werner as Alternatives to Raheem Sterling

20 minutes ago
imago1007576159h
News

'I Have to Better Analyse' - Mason Mounts Honest Self-Criticism Ahead of Chelsea Title Challenge

50 minutes ago
imago1007480594h
Features/Opinions

Mason Mount Reveals England's Euro 2020 Disappointment After Champions League Jubilation With Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago0046635224h
News

John Terry States Chelsea Are 'Better' Than Juventus Ahead of Champions League Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008136686h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea's Clean Sheets After Defensive Improvement

2 hours ago
imago0028502810h
News

John Terry Predicts Chelsea Victory Over Juventus to Top Champions League Group

2 hours ago
imago1008116224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Declares Loyalty to Chelsea After Revealing He Wants to Stay for a 'Very Long Time'

3 hours ago