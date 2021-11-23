Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

Chelsea host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost to the Serie A giants in the reverse tie in September following a Federico Chiesa strike.

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the European encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Juventus: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Sarr

Juventus XI to face Chelsea:

Bench:

