December 11, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without victory in their last two matches in all competitions following a defeat to West Ham last weekend, then a draw in midweek away in Russia to Zenit St Petersburg.

They'll be looking to put that right to get back to winning ways on Saturday as Marcelo Bielsa's men make the trip down south to the capital.

Here is the confirmed teams ahead of Saturday's league encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku

Leeds United XI to face Chelsea: 

Bench: McCarron, Summerville, Klaesson, Klich, Jenkins, Drameh, Gelhardt, Cresswell, McKinstry

