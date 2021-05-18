Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League
Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.
A win for Thomas Tuchel's side will keep top four in their hands heading into the final day of the season. Defeat will take Champions League qualification out of their hands.
Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the Premier League clash:
Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic
Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud
Leicester City XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Perez, Maddison; Vardy
Bench: Ward, Morgan, Fuchs, Mendy, Praet, Amartey, Choudhury, Pereira, Iheanacho
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube