Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

A win for Thomas Tuchel's side will keep top four in their hands heading into the final day of the season. Defeat will take Champions League qualification out of their hands.

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the Premier League clash:

1002732551

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud

Leicester City XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Perez, Maddison; Vardy

Bench: Ward, Morgan, Fuchs, Mendy, Praet, Amartey, Choudhury, Pereira, Iheanacho

