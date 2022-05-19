Chelsea face Leicester City in the penultimate match of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Blues come into the match after the heartbreak of losing the FA Cup final to Liverpool on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes from his team that fell to defeat on penalties at the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here is the all important team news ahead of the clash:

Chelsea XI to face Leicester: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kenedy, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Havertz

Leicester XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Thomas, Maddison, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho, Vardy

Bench: Ward, Ricardo, Soyuncu, Choudhury, Albrighton, Perez, Lookman, Barnes, Daka

