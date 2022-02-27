Skip to main content
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in their fifth final under his tutelage and will be hoping to claim their third piece of silverware this season. 

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Reds will stand in-between Chelsea's hopes of winning their first domestic trophy under Tuchel.

Here is the all-important team news from Wembley ahead of the final (refresh for updates - expected from 15:30 (UK)):

Read More

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Bench: Alisson, Konate, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi

FMm1nWlXEAsO3sr
