Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Matt Debono

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the fifth round tie between Chelsea and Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup.

Both Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp will be vying for a spot in the last eight of the FA Cup, and will be looking to bounce back from poor results at the weekend in the Premier League.

They're just two wins away from a semi-final at Wembley, and the two sets of managers have named their sides to battle it out in west London. 

Here is the all-important team news ahead of the cup clash:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley; Willian, Pedro, Giroud

Bench: Caballero, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Mount, Anjorin, Batshuayi

----------

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Adrian; Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Lallana, Jones; Minamino, Mane, Origi

Bench: Lonergan, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matip, Chirivella 

----------

Who do you think will progress into the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup - Chelsea or Liverpool? Comment your predictions down below!

----------

