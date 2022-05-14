Skip to main content

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | FA Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as they look to lift their first domestic trophy under Thomas Tuchel.

The sides last met in the Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool coming out victorious in an epic clash, winning on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp's men are looking to keep their quadruple hopes alive, which Tuchel's Chelsea are seeking their third trophy of the season.

imago1010211249h

Here is the all important team news ahead of the clash:

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Zoyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Salah, Mane

Bench: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip

imago0039895659h
