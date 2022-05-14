Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | FA Cup Final
Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as they look to lift their first domestic trophy under Thomas Tuchel.
The sides last met in the Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool coming out victorious in an epic clash, winning on penalties.
Jurgen Klopp's men are looking to keep their quadruple hopes alive, which Tuchel's Chelsea are seeking their third trophy of the season.
Here is the all important team news ahead of the clash:
Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic
Bench: Kepa, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Zoyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr
Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Salah, Mane
Bench: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip
