Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

2022 has arrived and Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to kickstart the New Year with all three points to maintain their place in second.

Liverpool will be without Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as he tested positive for Covid-19.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the league encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Jota, Mane

Bench: Adrian, Pitaluga, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube