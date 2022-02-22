Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League
Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night.
Thomas Tuchel's World Champions host the French side at Stamford Bridge in the first leg as they look to progress to the quarter final stages as they defend their crown.
Chelsea finished second in their group, behind Juventus, whilst Lille topped their group to set up the last 16 tie.
Here is the all important team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the encounter:
Chelsea XI to face Lille: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic
Bench: Kepa; Bettinelli, Jorginho, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale
Lille XI to face Chelsea: Jardim; Djalo, Botman, Fonte, Celik; Xeka, André, Onana; Sanches, David, Bamba
Bench: Grbic, Raux, Gudmundsson, Ben Arfa, Yilmaz, Lihadji, Gomes, Weah, Zhegrova, Bradaric
