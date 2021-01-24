Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Luton Town | Emirates FA Cup

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Frank Lampard's side face the Championship outfit off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be looking to put their poor league form to the side for the cup tie, which will see the winners face Barnsley in the fifth round away from home next month.

Here's the all-important team news from west London:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Luton Town: Kepa; James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Mount, Gilmour, Ziyech; Werner, Abraham. Pulisic

Bench: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

Luton Town XI to face Chelsea: Sluga; Clark, Bradley, Rea; Bree, Tunnicliffe, Mpanzu, Dewsbury-Hall, Lockyer; Naismith, Cornick

Bench: Shea, Potts, Berry, Hylton, Lee, Moncur, Collins, Lualua, Nombe

----------

