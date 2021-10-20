    • October 20, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

    Author:

    Chelsea host Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

    Thomas Tuchel's have three points on the board after two games in Group H, while Malmo are yet to record a single point. 

    Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the European encounter:

    Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

    Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Ziyech, James, Havertz

    Malmo XI to face Chelsea: Dahlin, Olsson, Brorsson, Nielsen, Larsson, Peña, Innocent, Christiansen, Berget, Birmancevic, Colak

    Bench: Ellborg, Diawara, Moisander, Rakip, Abubakari, Gwargis, Nalic, Elle, Bjorkqvist, Lindman

