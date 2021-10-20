Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League
Chelsea host Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's have three points on the board after two games in Group H, while Malmo are yet to record a single point.
Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the European encounter:
Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta, Mount, Lukaku, Werner
Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Ziyech, James, Havertz
Malmo XI to face Chelsea: Dahlin, Olsson, Brorsson, Nielsen, Larsson, Peña, Innocent, Christiansen, Berget, Birmancevic, Colak
Bench: Ellborg, Diawara, Moisander, Rakip, Abubakari, Gwargis, Nalic, Elle, Bjorkqvist, Lindman
