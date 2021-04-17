NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Both sides will be looking to reach the final for different reasons but with one sole purpose - to clinch silverware this season. Thomas Tuchel will be eager to win his first trophy at Chelsea, while City will be hoping to keep their dreams of a quadruple this season alive. 

1001629034 (1)

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash:

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Fernandinho (C), De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Bench: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32282602 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Tammy Abraham snub for FA Cup semi-final clash versus Manchester City

sipa_32614843
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals

sipa_32325792 (3)
Opinions

"I'm worried" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City

1001629034 (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

1001629034 (1)
News

Early Chelsea team news to face Manchester City: Kepa 'hoping' to start as trio miss Wembley showdown

1001629034 (1)
News

How Chelsea prepared for FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City

sipa_32282602 (3)
Transfer News

Tammy Abraham's Chelsea in doubt but 'no urgency' to sell this summer amid West Ham interest

sipa_32324981
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga 'hoping' to keep FA Cup spot for Chelsea's semi-final clash against Manchester City