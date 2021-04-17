Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Both sides will be looking to reach the final for different reasons but with one sole purpose - to clinch silverware this season. Thomas Tuchel will be eager to win his first trophy at Chelsea, while City will be hoping to keep their dreams of a quadruple this season alive.

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash:



Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Fernandinho (C), De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Bench: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden

