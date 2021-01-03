Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League
The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Manchester City in the Premier League.
Both sides will be looking to kick their 2021 off with a win on Sunday as a win for either side could take them in the top four.
Here's the all-important team news from west London:
Chelsea XI to face Man City: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic
Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud
Man City XI to face Chelsea: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling
Bench: Carson, Aguero, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete
