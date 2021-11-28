Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side remain unbeaten in their last ten in all competitions as they sit top of the Premier League table.

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the clash:

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku

Manchester United XI to face Chelsea: De Gea, Bailly, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Bench: Henderson, Dalot, Jones, Lingard, Mata, Van De Beek, Greenwood, Martial, Ronaldo





