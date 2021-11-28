Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League
Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side remain unbeaten in their last ten in all competitions as they sit top of the Premier League table.
Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the clash:
Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi
Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku
Manchester United XI to face Chelsea: De Gea, Bailly, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford
Bench: Henderson, Dalot, Jones, Lingard, Mata, Van De Beek, Greenwood, Martial, Ronaldo
