NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking to extend their unbeaten start to life under Thomas Tuchel. 

Six wins and two draws have put Chelsea in a good position and back in contention for a Champions League spot. A win against the Red Devils would see them climb back into the top four.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are unbeaten on the road this season in the league and will be hoping to get the better of Tuchel's Chelsea on Sunday.

sipa_32160781

Here are the confirmed teams from west London ahead of this afternoon's clash:

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, James, Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

Manchester United XI to face Chelsea: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood

Bench: Bailly, Telles, Tuanzabe, Williams, Matic, Van de Beek, Diallo, Martial

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32373830
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester United

sipa_28663464
Opinions

'Want to see Pulisic start' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester United

sipa_28663439
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

sipa_29214537
Opinions

Chelsea’s five most memorable wins over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge

sipa_32160660
News

Jorginho looks ahead to Chelsea's 'tough' test against Manchester United

sipa_32329113
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

sipa_32282602
Opinions

Comment: Tammy Abraham's Chelsea future looks bleak amid recent rumours

sipa_32373198
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League