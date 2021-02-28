Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking to extend their unbeaten start to life under Thomas Tuchel.

Six wins and two draws have put Chelsea in a good position and back in contention for a Champions League spot. A win against the Red Devils would see them climb back into the top four.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are unbeaten on the road this season in the league and will be hoping to get the better of Tuchel's Chelsea on Sunday.

Here are the confirmed teams from west London ahead of this afternoon's clash:

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, James, Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

Manchester United XI to face Chelsea: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood

Bench: Bailly, Telles, Tuanzabe, Williams, Matic, Van de Beek, Diallo, Martial

