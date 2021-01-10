Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Morecambe | Emirates FA Cup
The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup.
Frank Lampard has to deliver a win for the Blues against the League 2 side otherwise he could face serious consequences from the board at Chelsea.
While Morecambe head to the capital with no pressure and the tie is a free hit for the Shrimps.
Here's the all-important team news from west London:
----------
Chelsea XI to face Morecambe: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson; Mount, Gilmour, Havertz; Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odo
Bench: Caballero, Tomori, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Giroud
----------
Morecambe XI to face Chelsea: Halstead, Hendrie, Knight-Percvial, Davis, Cooney, Songo'o, Wildig (c), Phillips, Slew, Stockton, Mendes Gomes
Bench: Turner, Mellor, Diagouraga, Kenyon, Lyons, O'Sullivan, Leitch-Smith, McAlinden, Gibson
----------
