Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side head into the meeting off the back of four straight league wins in a row which has seen them put into a commanding position to finish inside the top four.

For Newcastle, Eddie Howe has made the impact required to pull the Magpies away from the relegation. They are unbeaten in nine in the league and will be hoping to make that ten in the capital. 

Here is the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Lukaku

Newcastle United XI to face Chelsea: Dúbravka, Manquillo, Schär, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almirón, Wood, Murphy

Bench: Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Krafth, Gayle, De Bolle

