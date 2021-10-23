Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are top of the table and welcome a Canaries side to west London who are still winless this season - drawing two, losing six.

Here's the all-important team news from the capital ahead of the league meeting:

Chelsea XI to face Norwich City: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, James, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech

Norwich City XI to face Chelsea: Krul, Hanley, Kabak, Gibson, Aarons, Lees-Melou, McLean, Normann, Giannoulis, Pukki, Sargent

Bench: Gunn, Omobamidele, Williams, Rupp, Sorensen, Dowell, Rashica, Idah, Tzolis

