    • October 23, 2021
    Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

    Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

    Thomas Tuchel's side are top of the table and welcome a Canaries side to west London who are still winless this season - drawing two, losing six. 

    Here's the all-important team news from the capital ahead of the league meeting:

    Chelsea XI to face Norwich City: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, James, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount

    Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech

    Norwich City XI to face Chelsea: Krul, Hanley, Kabak, Gibson, Aarons, Lees-Melou, McLean, Normann, Giannoulis, Pukki, Sargent

    Bench: Gunn, Omobamidele, Williams, Rupp, Sorensen, Dowell, Rashica, Idah, Tzolis

