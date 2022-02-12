Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Palmeiras | Club World Cup

Chelsea face Brazilan side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The match takes place at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with the winner being crowned Champions of the World.

Thomas Tuchel is back for the Blues after flying to Abu Dhabi following a negative Covid test.

Here is the all-important team news from Abu Dhabi ahead of the cup tie:

Chelsea XI to face Palmeiras: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Kenedy, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Palmeiras XI to face Chelsea: Weverton; Rocha, Gómez, Luan, Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael; Dudu, Veiga, Scarpa; Rony

Bench: Benjamin, Jorge, Wesley, Mayke, Deyverson, Lopes, Atuesta, Cerquiera, Navarro, Jailson, Mateus, Marcelo

