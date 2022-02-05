Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

Chelsea face League One side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

The Pilgrims travel to Stamford Bridge looking to cause an upset whilst Thomas Tuchel has named a strong line-up to respect the competition as Chelsea travel to Abu Dhabi next week in the Club World Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here is the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the cup tie:

Chelsea XI to face Plymouth Argyle: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku.

Bench: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Alonso, Chalobah, Kenedy, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Werner.

Plymouth Argyle XI to face Chelsea: Cooper; Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey; Edwards, Camara, Houghton, Mayor, Grant; Jephcott, Garrick.

Bench: Burton, Bolton, Broom, Hardie, Ennis, Lewis, Randell, Law, Craske

