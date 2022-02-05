Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

Chelsea face League One side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

The Pilgrims travel to Stamford Bridge looking to cause an upset whilst Thomas Tuchel has named a strong line-up to respect the competition as Chelsea travel to Abu Dhabi next week in the Club World Cup.

imago1009285611h (2)

Here is the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the cup tie:

Read More

Chelsea XI to face Plymouth Argyle: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku.

Bench: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Alonso, Chalobah, Kenedy, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Werner.

Plymouth Argyle XI to face Chelsea: Cooper; Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey; Edwards, Camara, Houghton, Mayor, Grant; Jephcott, Garrick.

Bench: Burton, Bolton, Broom, Hardie, Ennis, Lewis, Randell, Law, Craske

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009348758h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

just now
imago1009285611h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Trip

10 minutes ago
imago1009370457h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Lack of Chelsea January Transfer Activity Was a Collective Decision

35 minutes ago
imago1008971757h
News

Thomas Tuchel on Why Chelsea Youngsters Will Not Play vs Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009379984h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Can Speak to Marina Granovskaia to Solve Chelsea Issues

1 hour ago
imago0041664841h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Kenedy to Grasp Chelsea Opportunity After Receiving Blues Recall

2 hours ago
imago1007663035h
News

IFAB Set to Make Substitution Law Change in March That Will Affect Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago0035198982h
News

Explained: Why Ziyech Was Left Out of Morocco AFCON Squad With Lionel Messi Comparison Made

4 hours ago