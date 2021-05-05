Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side have the advantage heading into the reverse leg in the English capital after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid last week.

The winners will face Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on May 29.

Here is the official team news from west London ahead of the huge second leg:

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Abraham, Pulisic, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Emerson

Real Madrid XI to face Chelsea: Courtois, Nacho, Ramos, Militao, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Hazard

Bench: Lunin, Altube, Asensio, Marcelo, Valverde, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodyrgo, Arribas, Blanco, Miguel

