Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti has joined up with the visitors after testing negative for Covid-19 as they head to Stamford Bridge for the first leg.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat the Los Blancos in last season's semi-finals on their way to Champions League glory, and will be hoping of a repeat this time around.

Here's the all-important team news from the English capital:

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: To follow...

Bench: To follow...

Real Madrid XI to face Chelsea: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Bench: Lunin, Fuidias, Vallejo, Nacho, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas V, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga

