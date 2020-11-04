SI.com
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Matt Debono

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea versus Rennes in the Champions League.

Chelsea currently sit top of Group E level on points with Sevilla, while Rennes are at the bottom of the group on just one point.

Here is the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Rennes: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kante, Mount; Werner, Abraham, Ziyech 

Bench: Caballero, Ziger, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Emerson

----------

Rennes XI to face Chelsea: Gomis; Traoré, Da Silva, Aguerd, Dalbert; Nzonzi, Bourigeaud, Lea Silikil Gboho, Guirassy, Terrier

Bench: Salin, Bonet, Nyamsi, Grenier, Doku, Del Castillo, Hunou, Truffert, Assignon, Rutter, Omari, Ugochukwu 

----------

