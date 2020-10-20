Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Sevilla in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard's side face the Spanish giants at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be looking to kick off their Champions League campaign with three points.

Here's the all-important team news from west London:

Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Mendy, Chilwell, Silva, Zouma, James; Jorginho, Kante; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount; Werner

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Abraham, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Emerson

Sevilla XI to face Chelsea: Bono; Navas, Diego Carlos, Sergi Gómez, Acuña; Rakitic, Gudelj, Fernando; Suso, Ocampos, De Jong.

Bench: Vaclik, Rekik, Jordan, Munir, Oscar Rodriguez, En-Nesyri, Escudero, Torres, Vazquez, Fernandez

