    • October 26, 2021
    Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    Chelsea face Southampton in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

    Thomas Tuchel's side host the Saints looking to progress into the quarter finals and see off the visitors in west London for the second time in a month. 

    Here's the all-important team news from the capital for the cup tie:

    Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz

    Bench: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Chilwell, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Mount, Vale

    Southampton XI to face Chelsea: Forster, Valery, Lyanco, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, S. Armstrong, Tella, Djenepo, Adams, A. Armstrong

    Bench: Lewis, Livramento, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Smallbone, Redmond, Walcott, Long

