Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side are one point off the top of the table, but have lost their last two games in all competitions.
They haven't lost consecutive games in the league under the German yet, and face a Southampton side who are yet to win in the league this season.
Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the clash:
Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Werner, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi
Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech
Southampton XI to face Chelsea: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Walcott, Tella, A. Armstrong
Bench: Forster, Lyanco, Perraud, Diallo, Djenepo, S. Armstrong, Adams, Elyounoussi, Long
