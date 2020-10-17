SI.com
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Matt Debono

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Southampton in the Premier League. 

Frank Lampard's side face the Saints in west London looking to secure consecutive wins in the league after their 4-0 win against Crystal Palace last time out.

Here's the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Bench: Caballero, Abraham, Tomori, Giroud, James, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech 

----------

Southampton XI to face Chelsea: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Walcott, Redmond, Ings, Adams 

Bench: Forster, Stephens, Long, Obafemi, Valery, Tella, Diallo

----------

