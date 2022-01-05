Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semi finals. 

It's the first of two legs before Thomas Tuchel's men head to north London next week for the reverse tie as they both look to reach the final. 

Antonio Conte will also return to west London for the the first time since his Blues sacking in 2018.

imago1008929195h
imago1008879877h

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the cup tie:

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Mount, Saul, Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Hall

Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Royal, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas, Son, Kane

Bench: Gollini, Austin, Rodon, Reguilon, Winks, Dele, Lo Celson, Ndombele, Gil

imago1008889382h
