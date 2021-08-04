Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-Season

The team news has been confirmed.
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of pre-season on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side play their final game of pre-season in front of a full capacity crowd in west London ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. 

Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the pre-season friendly:

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Sarr, Ampadu, Zappacosta, Miazga, Loftus-Cheek, Bakayoko, Anjorin, Kenedy, Pulisic, Batshuayi, Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Gollini, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Reguilón, Skipp, Højbjerg, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

Bench: Whiteman, Aurier, Rodon, Omole, Davies, Carter-Vickers, Sissoko, Winks, John, Clarke, Scarlett

