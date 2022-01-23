Skip to main content
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte come head-to-head for the third time this month. It's two wins out of two for Chelsea as Spurs look to avoid a third consecutive defeat, as well as ending their unbeaten run under Conte. 

pjimage (10)

Here is the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the London derby:

Read More

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Bench: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Winks, Doherty, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kane, Bergwijn

Bench: Gollini, Rodon, Reguilon, Emerson Royal, Skipp, White, Lucas Moura, Gil, Scarlett

imago1009348758h
imago1009107455h
imago1008894018h (1)
imago1006753558h (1)
imago1008587511h (3)
imago1009212008h
pjimage (10)
imago1008976392h
