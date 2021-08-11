Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

The team news has been confirmed.
Chelsea face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night at Windsor Park.

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League-winning side take on Unai Emery's side who won the Europa League back in May after beating Manchester United on penalties. 

Here is the confirmed team news from Windsor Park ahead of the Super Cup clash:

Chelsea XI to face Villarreal: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Chilwell, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Jorginho, Pulisic, Abraham

Villarreal XI to face Chelsea: Asenjo, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Trigueros, Capoue, Moreno, Pino, Dia, Moreno

Bench: Rulli, Mario Gaspar, Pena, Mandi, Cuenca, Estupinan, Morlanes, Moi Gomez, Iborra, Raba, Paco Alcacer, Nino

