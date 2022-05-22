Skip to main content

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

It's the final game of the 2021/22 season. Chelsea's fate is decided, barring an absolute miracle. They will finish third, while Watford will be relegated. 

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to end the season on a win against Roy Hodgson who takes charge of his final match with the Hornets.

Here is the all-important team news from the capital ahead of the encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Watford: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Saul, Kenedy, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Lukaku

Watford XI to face Chelsea: Bachmann, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Joao Pedro, Sema

Bench: Elliot, Ngakia, Ekong, Masina, Cathcart, Gosling, Cucho, Sierralta, Baah

