Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs West Brom | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face West Brom in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's men are in fourth place having gone 14 games unbeaten in all competitions since he took charge. While the visitors are all the way down in 19th and are battling for Premier League survival.

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Premier League clash:

Chelsea XI to face West Brom: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Rudiger, Christensen, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

West Brom XI to face Chelsea: Johnstone; Furlong, Bartley (c), Townsend, Ajayi, O’Shea; Phillips, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Pereira; Diagne

Bench: Button, Peltier, Ivanovic, Livermore, Snodgrass, Diangana, Robson-Kanu, Grant, Robinson

