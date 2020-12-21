Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
The team news is in ahead of Chelsea versus West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chelsea host David Moyes' side looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats in the league which has seen them slip down the table. 

While the Hammers are in decent form, winning four of their last six in all competitions. 

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of Monday night's clash:

----------

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy; Chilwell, Silva, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Havertz, Emerson, Christensen

----------

West Ham XI to face Chelsea: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Haller

Bench: Martin, Randolph, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Snodgrass, Dawson, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson

----------

