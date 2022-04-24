Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be itching to end a run of three straight defeats at Stamford Bridge in all competitions, which also sees the Blues play their third successive London derby at home.

West Ham beat Chelsea at the London Stadium back in December, with David Moyes' side eying a league double over their city rivals.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the encounter:

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr

West Ham XI to face Chelsea: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Masuaku, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Bench: Areola, Alese, Fredericks, Kral, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Vlasic Antonio

