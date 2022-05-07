Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel comes up against Bruno Lage's side, who will be without their manager after the Wolves boss tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeats to Everton and Brighton respectively.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz

Wolves XI to face Chelsea: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Jimenez

Bench: Ruddy, Marcal, Hoever, Cundle, Trincao, Chiquinho, Toti, Silva, Hwang

