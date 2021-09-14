September 14, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea host Zenit St Petersburg in the opening game of Group H in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. 

Thomas Tuchel's side begin their title defence against the Russians and will be keen to make a winning start to their 2021/22 European campaign. 

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the clash:

Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Jorginho return the the starting lineup after being named on the bench against Aston Villa.

Marcos Alonso keeps his place at left wing-back ahead of Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount; Ziyech, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Zenit St Petersburg XI to face Chelsea: Kritsyuk, Sutormin, Chistiakov, Rakitskiy, Santos, Barrios, Wendel, Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Azmoun, Malcom

Bench: Kerzhakov, Odoevski, Krugovoi, Mostovoy, Erokhin, Dzyuba, Kravtsov, Khotulev

