Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League clash against Watford in west London.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will be looking for a vital three points to carry the Blues back into the top four and maintain the charge for the Champions League spots.

Chelsea will be keen to bounce back after a shock 3-2 defeat against West Ham during midweek, while Watford are struggling at the other end of the table, and need a win to continue their fight against relegation.

Here is the confirmed team news from west London:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Watford: Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Barkley, Mount; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Gilmour, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

----------

Watford XI to face Chelsea: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Dawson, Femenia, Chalobah, Capoue, Sarr, Doucoure, Hughes, Deeney

Bench: Gomes, Cleverley, Welbeck, Masina, Cathcart, Joao Pedro, Gray, Holebas, Pereyra

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube