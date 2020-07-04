Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League
Ben Davies
The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League clash against Watford in west London.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea will be looking for a vital three points to carry the Blues back into the top four and maintain the charge for the Champions League spots.
Chelsea will be keen to bounce back after a shock 3-2 defeat against West Ham during midweek, while Watford are struggling at the other end of the table, and need a win to continue their fight against relegation.
Here is the confirmed team news from west London:
----------
Chelsea XI to face Watford: Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Barkley, Mount; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic
Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Gilmour, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham
----------
Watford XI to face Chelsea: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Dawson, Femenia, Chalobah, Capoue, Sarr, Doucoure, Hughes, Deeney
Bench: Gomes, Cleverley, Welbeck, Masina, Cathcart, Joao Pedro, Gray, Holebas, Pereyra
----------
