Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Ben Davies

The team news is in from West London ahead of the final day clash between Chelsea and Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's men must avoid defeat to qualify for next season's Champions League in a vital do or die fixture, while Wolves need a positive result to qualify for next season's Europa League.

Here's the team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of this afternoon's kick off:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Giroud, Pulisic

Bench: Arrizabalaga; Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Abraham

----------

Wolves XI to face Chelsea: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Neto, Jonny, Jimenez, Jota

Bench: Ruddy, Jordao, Podence, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Vinagre, Traore, Kilman, Buur

----------

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side take on Wolves in the final game of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 26th July and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Wolves: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Wolves on the last day of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea face a crunch clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with a positive result needed in order to secure Champions League qualification for the following season on the final day.

Ben Davies

Jurgen Klopp hits back at Frank Lampard's comments of 'arrogant' Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Frank Lampard's suggestion that his side are arrogant after the two clashed on the touchline.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard responds to Jamie Carragher's comments regarding Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard didn't want to comment on pundit Jamie Carragher's thoughts regarding Chelsea's future with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Matt Debono

Premier League confirm 2020/21 season will commence on September 12

The 2020/21 Premier League will start on September 12, with the final round of fixtures to be played on May 23, it has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard regrets expletive touchline rant with Jurgen Klopp

Frank Lampard says he regrets the language he used during his touchline row with Jurgen Klopp during Chelsea's 5-3 defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea will approach Wolves clash to win on final day

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will go out to win the game against Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Team news: N'Golo Kante could feature as Christian Pulisic set to return to Chelsea side

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Matt Debono