Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

The team news is in from West London ahead of the final day clash between Chelsea and Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's men must avoid defeat to qualify for next season's Champions League in a vital do or die fixture, while Wolves need a positive result to qualify for next season's Europa League.

Here's the team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of this afternoon's kick off:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Giroud, Pulisic

Bench: Arrizabalaga; Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Abraham

----------

Wolves XI to face Chelsea: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Neto, Jonny, Jimenez, Jota

Bench: Ruddy, Jordao, Podence, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Vinagre, Traore, Kilman, Buur

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube