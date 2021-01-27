Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the Premier League in their first match since the departure of manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues need to turn their form around after a poor run of results in the league, and will be keen to impress new boss Thomas Tuchel with an improved display.

Wolves also will be looking to revitalise their form with a victory in west London, after struggling for goals recently under Nuno Espirito Santo.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge:

Chelsea XI to face Wolves:Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Wolves XI to face Chelsea: Rui Patrício; Coady, Boly, Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Adama Traoré, Podence, Neto

Bench: Ruddy, Hoever, Willian Jose, Silva, Vitinha, Cutrone, Saiss, Moutinho, Otasowie

