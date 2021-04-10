Confirmed Teams: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side are chasing Champions League qualification as they sit outside of the top four. Meanwhile, the hosts are at the top end of the bottom half ahead of London derby,

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Premier League clash:



Crystal Palace XI to face Chelsea: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic (c), Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Zaha

Bench: Butland, Dann, Mitchell, Kelly, McCarthy, Rak-Sakyi, Townsend, Schlupp, Mateta

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Zouma, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, James, Kante, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Werner

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube