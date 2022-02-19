Skip to main content
Confirmed Teams: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's World Champions head across the capital for their first league outing in nearly a month as they face Patrick Vieira's side.

Chelsea beat the Eagles earlier on in the season on the opening day, a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge which saw Trevoh Chalobah score a thumping long-range effort on his debut. 

imago1009784334h

Here is the all-important team news from Selhurst Park ahead of the encounter:

Crystal Palace XI to face Chelsea: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, McArthur, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Zaha

Bench: Butland, Kelly, Adaramola, Milivojevic, Hughes, Eze, Mateta, Edouard, Benteke

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho (c), Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Vale, Werner

imago1009346366h
